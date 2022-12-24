 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

King Charles Christmas message which was recorded on December 13 is being kept under wraps.

According to The Telegraph, the monarch will deliver his first Christmas message from St George's Chapel where his mother and father were buried.

While the content of the King's message remains secret, The Telegraph reported that Charles will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and send out a strongest possible signal of the his bond with his parents and his commitment to their values.

Late Queen Elizabeth gave her first Christmas address by radio 70 years ago and started the tradition of televised message in 1957, The Telegraph reported.

Charles became the king after the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95 in September.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'
Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'

Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'
Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'

Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'
'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady

'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady
Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected

Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected
BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day

BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day
Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'
Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video