King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

King Charles Christmas message which was recorded on December 13 is being kept under wraps.

According to The Telegraph, the monarch will deliver his first Christmas message from St George's Chapel where his mother and father were buried.

While the content of the King's message remains secret, The Telegraph reported that Charles will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and send out a strongest possible signal of the his bond with his parents and his commitment to their values.

Late Queen Elizabeth gave her first Christmas address by radio 70 years ago and started the tradition of televised message in 1957, The Telegraph reported.

Charles became the king after the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95 in September.



