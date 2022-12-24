 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of being the most 'popular' royals have been slammed by Britons.

Speaking to the cameras in his Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his wife faced resistance because she was the most hardworking royal.

The Duke of Sussex said: “The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting, a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this...That upsets people. It shifts the balance.”

One of Meghan’s friends Lucy Fraser said: “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular. So popular with the public. The internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that.”

In a poll conducted by express.co.uk, Britons refuted the Duke's statement, saying the Queen was the best serving Royal, not the couple.

 “No, definitely not. She wasn’t even a working royal for that long," one said of Meghan.

Another remarked: “They weren’t around long enough to say they did a good job!”

