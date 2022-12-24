Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to post adorable pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in which he is seen kissing her baby bump, as reported by Fox News.

In the photos that Kaley posted on Instagram, the couple is seen smiling, excited to meet their bundle of joy, and in one, Pelphrey can be seen kissing Cuoco's baby bump.

Kaley is wearing a brown sweater with a floral skirt in the pictures while Tom wore a blue sweater and jeans. In the caption, Kaley wrote, "???? ???? ???? ???? @tommypelphrey ❤️❤️ thank you @claudcraig !"

Kaley announced her pregnancy in October also revealing that her first child is going to be a girl. She wrote on Instagram, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon."



Before her relationship with Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook for three years before getting divorced in September 2021. Before that, she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.