 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump
Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to post adorable pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in which he is seen kissing her baby bump, as reported by Fox News.

In the photos that Kaley posted on Instagram, the couple is seen smiling, excited to meet their bundle of joy, and in one, Pelphrey can be seen kissing Cuoco's baby bump.

Kaley is wearing a brown sweater with a floral skirt in the pictures while Tom wore a blue sweater and jeans. In the caption, Kaley wrote, "???? ???? ???? ???? @tommypelphrey ❤️❤️ thank you @claudcraig !"

Kaley announced her pregnancy in October also revealing that her first child is going to be a girl. She wrote on Instagram, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon."

Before her relationship with Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook for three years before getting divorced in September 2021. Before that, she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'
Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out
Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post

Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post
Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare

Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare
King Charles, Camilla reciting Christmas poem with Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Tom Hardy - video goes viral

King Charles, Camilla reciting Christmas poem with Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Tom Hardy - video goes viral
Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper

Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper
Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You
Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood

Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood
Avatar 3 to release in 2024

Avatar 3 to release in 2024
King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'