 
health
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Highly transmissible BF.7 sub-variant not yet detected in Pakistan: NCOC

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Pakistan reports 730 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Photo: AFP/file
Pakistan reports 730 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Denying detection of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Saturday said that there is no threat of any new variant of COVID-19 and the situation was being closely monitored by the authorities. 

“An unverified report is circulating in the media regarding the threat of a new COVID-19 variant. The National Command and Operations Center affirms that at present there is no such threat. The situation is being closely monitored," the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said in a statement on the microblogging website Twitter.

Following China, India reported the detection of several cases of BF.7, a sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is driving the huge Covid surge in China. The BF.7 sub-variant has already been detected in several other countries including Germany, Belgium, France, Denmark, the US and the UK.

Believed to be a highly transmissible variant with a shorter incubation period, the BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA, experts at NIH said. They said that it also has a higher capacity to cause re-infection and can even infect vaccinated individuals.

“As per the latest studies, the BF.7 variant has several times higher neutralization resistance than the original Wuhan virus. This means the antibodies from the vaccination are not effective enough against the virus”, an expert at the NIH told The News.

More From Health:

Smokers likelier to experience memory loss

Smokers likelier to experience memory loss
Mediterranean diet could lower risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy

Mediterranean diet could lower risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy
This electric gel helps heal chronic wounds

This electric gel helps heal chronic wounds

Need to get rid of bad breath? Eat some yoghurt

Need to get rid of bad breath? Eat some yoghurt
Hearses queue at Beijing crematorium, even as China reports no new COVID deaths

Hearses queue at Beijing crematorium, even as China reports no new COVID deaths
Could intermittent fasting cure Type 2 diabetes?

Could intermittent fasting cure Type 2 diabetes?
This blue-green algae could replace beef for good

This blue-green algae could replace beef for good
China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms

China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms
The weird fear of holes: All we know about trypophobia

The weird fear of holes: All we know about trypophobia
New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023

New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
Olive leaves could treat endometriosis, study reveals

Olive leaves could treat endometriosis, study reveals
We've run out of cholera vaccines, WHO official says as disease surges

We've run out of cholera vaccines, WHO official says as disease surges