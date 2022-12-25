 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s pal ‘wasn’t allowed to speak’ about Duchess’ ‘really dark time’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s close pal Abigail Spencer has just weighed in on the ‘really dark time’ the royal underwent during her time in the UK.

The pal dished over everything after admitting she was promised into silence and ‘wasn’t allowed to say anything’ for years.

She even went on to note the “complex organism” Meghan Markle lived in, and the overwhelming distance it created.

She made her revelations in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and claimed, “That was a really dark... That was a really dark time.”

“And I didn't know what to do. Like, that's the thing, they are in this complex organism that I don't know anything about or how to help or what to do.”

She also went on to note how she wasn’t “allowed to say anything. Like I was not allowed to say anything.”

