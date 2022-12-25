 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton and Prince William put their son Prince George's ‘wonderful’ artwork on display as they wished fans 'Merry Christmas'.

Taking to Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a painting of a reindeer in the snow to wish their followers “Happy Christmas!”.

Fans were delighted to receive such a heartwarming wish as they bombarded the post with lovely comments.

While one fan wrote: “Another talented artist in the family!! Grandpa Charles must be proud,” a second wrote: “Awww what a talent. Well done George.”

A third fan expressed: “Nice artwork by Prince George. Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Camilla also shared a heartfelt wish on the occasion on their official account.

On December 25, the official account posted a video of the magical performance by the Choir of Chapel Royal as they serenade ‘I Saw Three Ships’.

“Wishing all of our followers a very Merry Christmas!,” the family wished. “The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performs ‘I Saw Three Ships’ as part of a service to be played in NHS hospitals and @maggiescentres across the UK this Christmas.”

