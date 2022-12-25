Terror strikes Balochistan yet again as 5 dead in triple bomb blasts

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a blast in Quetta on December 25, 2022. — Screengrab/Reporter's video

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 13 others injured as three separate blasts hit Balochistan — two in Quetta and one in Kohlu district — officials said on Sunday as the nation battles rising terrorism.

The third blast occurred in the evening when unidentified men threw a grenade at a police checkpost in Quetta's Satellite Town, inuring three on-duty men, law enforcers said.

Moments before this, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Kohlu district killed five people and injured six others, Balochistan Levies said in a statement.

The security officials said the injured people have been shifted to a hospital — and among them, five remain in critical condition.

Hours before the second strike, a grenade blast across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta left four people injured including a woman and a little girl, the police said.

The bomb disposal squad was called to the site of the blast after reports of another grenade at the site, according to the law enforcers.

The Quetta police added that two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused.

The police said they were determining the nature of the blast. The injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in the city, the law enforcers added.

The multiple blasts hit Balochistan as the nation celebrated the 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

The security forces have cordoned off the effective areas and investigations are underway.



Condemnation

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the Sabzal Road grenade attack and expressed concerns for the injured.

He has instructed relevant authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

He also directed the director general of police to ensure effective security arrangements in the city.

“Intelligence-based operations should continue against terrorists. No effort should be spared in bringing down the enemies of peace,” the chief minister said, issuing directives to law enforcement agencies.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langoo also strongly condemned the grenade explosion prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.

He has also sought the attack’s report from relevant authorities and issued directives to tighten security measures at entry and exit points in the city.

Terror on the rise

In the past few weeks, Pakistan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures including the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces killed 25 terrorists, arrested two and forced seven to surrender in the Bannu operation.

The situation on the southwestern border has also been challenged with intense hostility by the Afghan border forces who have opened indiscriminate fire towards the civilian population near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan's Chaman city.

The situation calmed down after authorities on both sides agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations earlier this week.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in Pakistan.

In the wake of the Bannu operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation.

The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Friday the military is determined to bring peace to the country and break the terrorist-facilitator nexus.

"Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs (law enforcement agencies)," the COAS said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan is serious about eradicating terrorism, adding that the security situation in the country is better than it was in 2007.

"Action against extremists is necessary for the safety and security of the people," said Bilawal, adding that peace is indispensable for economic stability in the country.