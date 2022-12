Pakitan bat first in Karachi Test against New Zealand

— PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Monday won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test against New Zealand played at Karachi National Back Cricket Arena.

Former Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed has made a comeback to the team after four years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter is playing the 50th Test — the first on his home ground.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed



New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel