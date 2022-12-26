‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

File footage

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick landed on Paramount+ this week.

Following the film’s release on OTT platform, the production house has released some fun behind-the-scenes facts involved with making of the hit sequel.

In a latest interview with Collider, Maverick director Joseph Kosinski detailed filming the ‘Darkstar sequence.’

Kosinski revealed he went to ‘China Lake Naval Air Station, which is a Navy base out in the desert.’

“I was doing a tour of the base looking for a hangar for the Darkstar sequence. And they said, 'You can take pictures as long as you don't point your camera over there,” he was told.

“I looked over there, and there's this really interesting-looking hangar with a tower and barbed wire around it and a blue door. And I'm like, 'What is that?' And they're like, 'Oh, don't even think about it. You're never going to be able to shoot over there,” he added.

Kosinski shared that he was not allowed to take any picture of the restricted area. “I look at it, and it's just perfect. I mean, it looks like a top-secret hangar inside a top-secret base.”

The director said that a couple days later, he received a call, “And they're like, 'Okay, if you tell us when you want to shoot there, we'll take what's in there, and we'll move it out a few days before so you'll have a building.”

“We really built Darkstar, and we put it in a hangar. And when we pulled it out for the shoot, I was told that certain satellites owned by other countries actually moved in space to take pictures of it,” he said.

“I guess they were able to track that, which I thought was just amazing. If they were able to zoom in very close, they'd see Tom Cruise is in the cockpit, which is pretty cool," he quipped.

Top: Gun Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount+.