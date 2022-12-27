 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Robert Pattinson is still not certain if he should ask his girlfriend of four years, Suki Waterhouse, for marriage after his past painful experiences in relationships.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the Love, Rosie actor is tired of waiting for him to pop the question and has started to push The Batman star for marriage.

"She's not making any ultimatums — not yet anyway — but she is bringing up the subject of marriage and feeling him out," the source revealed.

"They seem so right for each other, but he's still on the fence," the insider added. "Rob knows Suki is a great girl and he's lucky to have her.”

“But something is stopping him from taking the plunge," the source said while adding that Pattinson’s “past relationships have left their scars."

"Suki is willing to wait — but for how long, that's the question," dished the source.

Pattinson faced public humiliation when his Twilight co-star and former girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, had an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

He parted ways with Stewart a year after the incident in May 2013 following an on and off romance of four years.

Pattinson started dating Waterhouse in 2018 and the couple has kept their relationship low-key since.


