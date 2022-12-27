Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who captured the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry from the time they were children, reflected on the two brothers' inseparable relationship, saying they were like 'rock stars'.



The royal photographer told Fox News Digital: "Harry and William were so close. They did everything together. They were absolutely inseparable. There’s a bitterness now that wasn’t there before. … I remember watching them play football together, ride horses together – they were always together. At the moment, I can’t see them reconciling, but I’ve got my fingers crossed."

He continued: "I remember Harry making a speech when he was about 25, 26, saying his main role in life was to support William because he knew that William was going to be the king one day. He would need Harry to support him. … When [Kate Middleton] came along, the three of them worked tirelessly for their mental health charity."

Edwards , who was surprised to hear about Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles with royal life in the couple's docuseries, noted that he witnessed the royal family giving Markle, a former American actress, a warm welcome. He added that the former "Suits" star became the Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to the late queen’s grandson in 2018.

Edwards said: "They were just sensational. They were like rock stars. Meghan was brilliant. She was doing selfies with them, signing autographs, posing – she was just having a fabulous time with the people. … They went everywhere and people loved them. But then towards the end, when she became pregnant [with her firstborn], it changed. It was less fun. Harry cut himself off from the media. … One day he just stopped talking to us. He just cut us all dead."

Edwards, royal photographer for The Sun since 1975, has covered more than 200 royal tours in more than 120 countries, as well as seven royal weddings, seven births and four funerals.



He added: "I sometimes sympathize with Meghan [because] there were pretty tough things being written about her. Some of it was over the top. But that’s the problem of being a royal bride. I do know it’s not easy. I remembered when Diana struggled. I remembered when the Duchess of York struggled. ... But Meghan seemed to adapt quickly. It was difficult to understand why things would be so upsetting."



"They wanted to go live in the United States, and I think that’s fair enough," said Edwards.

He added: "When [Harry’s great-great uncle] Edward VIII abdicated because he fell in love with an American woman, he went into exile, but he never rubbished the royal family, never rubbished his brother or his brother’s family. And this is what’s happening with these Netflix films and the Oprah Winfrey interview [from 2021], which has left a sour taste [in] many people’s mouths. … William must be incredibly unhappy with the way his brother is talking about the family. I just hope they can fix it. But at the moment, it looks highly unlikely."