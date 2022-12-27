Prince Louis' sweet gesture to his sister Princess Charlotte leaves fans gushing, video goes viral

Royal fans showered Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child Louis with love for the little Prince's sweet gesture to her sister as he gave Princess Charlotte flowers.



Fans expressed their adoration for the four-year-old after a clip emerged of Prince Louis running up to his sister on a royal walkabout to give her flowers.



In the viral video, the cute royal appears calling after his seven-year-old sister, who has walked ahead with her brother George and father Prince William during their outing in Sandringham on Christmas Day. The crowd gushed over the touching moment and reacted with a collective "aw".

Royal fans shared the video on social media which attracted massive likes and comments, with one tweeted: "He is natural star of the royal family."



Another fan captured a separate lovely moment between George and Louis as William and Kate's eldest child placed a reassuring hand on his younger brother and could be seen speaking to him.



Describing it as a "big brother thing", the fan added: "He and Princess Charlotte kept an eye on their younger brother but as we have seen, they had nothing to worry about."