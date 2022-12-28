 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery

Former glamour model Katie Price has been spotted with bandaged foot while learning to walk again.

The 44-year-old star underwent surgery on her foot earlier this month, with the procedure said to have involved taking screws out - which had been inserted in response to her having 'smashed' her feet in 2020.

Katie had "smashed" up her feet jumping over a wall whilst on holiday in 2020. Katie was confined to a wheelchair and unable to walk initially following the incident in Turkey.

She had screws and metal plates fitted as part of treatment for such at the time. They are said to have been removed from her left foot this month.

Katie is now said to be "learning to walk again" following the latest procedure. She was spotted with a bandage on her foot last week whilst leaving the doctors.

