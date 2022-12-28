 
‘Harry Potter’ cast recalls ‘crazy hours’ on set for last two films

The cast of Harry Potter has just broken down the physically demanding nature of the ‘crazy hours’ they were made to put in for the final two films.

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint brought these revelations to light.

He made his admissions about the back-stage experience during his interview with Collider.

There, he explained that for the last two Harry Potter films, “It varies, it’s 9-hour days and five days a week.”

At the end of the day, “It’s quite tiring because this has felt like we’ve been here for years and it hasn’t gone on this long. There’s lots of different scenes and it never got boring.”

However, the nine hour call time mainly consisted of night-time shoots since most of the scenes for the finale’s were in the dark.

In those moments the actors were often braving the winds rather than sitting snug in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

This admission follows one made by Emma Watson who addressed the physically demanding nature of everything to Reuters.

At the time she admitted, “We did a lot of stuff in Scotland” and “It was freezing cold, filming at four in the morning, working crazy hours.”

However, it all worked out in their favor since the cold and exhaustion helped tell the story better. 

