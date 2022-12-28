 
sports
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Cricket fans wave the national flag during PSL final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi. —AFP/File
Cricket fans wave the national flag during PSL final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi. —AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to open the gates of the national bank cricket arena for free during Pakistan’s second Test against New Zealand.

A PCB official, on the condition of anonymity, informed Geo News that there will be free entry for Karachiites during second Pakistan vs New Zealand Test, which will start on January 2.

“Free entry for Karachiites in all stands during second Test, except two VIP ticketed stands. Entry will be first come first served basis,” the official said.

At National Stadium Cricket Arena in Karachi, Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad enclosure hold the status of VIP enclosure with tickets worth Rs500 per day.

The PCB is struggling to bring spectators to the stadium during Test cricket. The ongoing Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has attracted a very limited number of spectators to the stadium.

One reason behind this is the scheduling of the games as all the game days in both Tests are working days. The performance of the Pakistan team is another reason for the minimum interest by spectators.

More From Sports:

Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire

Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire
Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan
Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?

Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?
MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi

MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi
Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test

Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test
How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?

How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?
Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test

Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test
WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje

WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje
Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team

Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team
Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi
Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos

Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos
'Heartbeat really fast': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback after long hiatus

'Heartbeat really fast': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback after long hiatus