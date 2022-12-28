'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test

Cricket fans wave the national flag during PSL final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi. —AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to open the gates of the national bank cricket arena for free during Pakistan’s second Test against New Zealand.

A PCB official, on the condition of anonymity, informed Geo News that there will be free entry for Karachiites during second Pakistan vs New Zealand Test, which will start on January 2.

“Free entry for Karachiites in all stands during second Test, except two VIP ticketed stands. Entry will be first come first served basis,” the official said.

At National Stadium Cricket Arena in Karachi, Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad enclosure hold the status of VIP enclosure with tickets worth Rs500 per day.

The PCB is struggling to bring spectators to the stadium during Test cricket. The ongoing Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has attracted a very limited number of spectators to the stadium.

One reason behind this is the scheduling of the games as all the game days in both Tests are working days. The performance of the Pakistan team is another reason for the minimum interest by spectators.