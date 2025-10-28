Multan Sultan seeks ease in rift with PCB, suggests key reforms for PSL's betterment

Multan Sultans franchise owner Ali Tareen poses with PSL monument in Lahore's Shahi Qila. — Instagram/@aslitareen

Following a recent rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has extended an olive branch, proposing key reforms aimed at improving the league’s governance, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

In a detailed statement, the franchise acknowledged recent tensions with the cricket board, which included its owner, Ali Tareen, tearing up the legal notice served by the PCB over the alleged violation of several clauses listed in its 10-year contract, but offered rebuilding trust and putting a professional system in place to elevate the tournament.

Tareen also reaffirmed his franchise’s commitment to the PSL in the letter sent to the cricket board, which noted concerns over ad-hoc decision-making and limited management experience, while calling for institutional process and accountability.

The franchise owner also attached the letter he sent to the cricket board in his social media post, in which he expressed his hope for a ‘fresh relationship’ with the PCB, built on cooperation and trust, by putting the grievances aside.

“Even though tearing the notice was quite satisfying, it’s time to move forward,” Tareen wrote on X.

“In recognition of the PSL as a national asset, we’re putting grievances aside and aiming for a fresh relationship with the board. One built on transparency, cooperation and trust.

“To that end, I’ve written to the PCB Chairman, proposing four key reforms to strengthen how the PSL is managed.

Meanwhile, the letter, sent by Multan Sultans, featured four key reforms: franchise representation on PSL committees and working groups, structured hiring for key PSL roles, a professional management structure and regular reporting to franchises.