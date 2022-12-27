 
sports
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

New Zealand´s Ajaz Patel delivers a ball during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — AFP
New Zealand´s Ajaz Patel delivers a ball during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel is cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the Kiwis' progress.

After an unbeaten 165-run opening stand, New Zealand have given themselves the perfect platform to secure a handsome first-innings lead.

“The pitch is more conducive for batters as compared to pacers or spinners. We bowled well today which helped us improve our position in the match. The batters also did a good job. However, tomorrow is a big day for us,” Patel said during an exclusive interview with Geo News.

“We are not thinking about the lead at the moment since our first target is to equal Pakistan’s total in the first innings.

“We also need to see how the pitch behaves tomorrow morning. There is some moisture in the pitch in the morning session which helps the bowlers.”

He also lauded Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed after the duo’s 196-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the first innings.

“Babar and Sarfaraz batted really well yesterday. They took full advantage of the loose ball we bowled. We weren’t able to apply pressure on a consistent basis through dot balls,” he said.

Patel, who can speak and understand Urdu since he was born in Mumbai, also admitted that knowing the local language helps him during the match.

“I can understand their language so it is slightly easy to know Pakistan’s plans. Although, it does not make a big difference since as cricketers we should be able to understand a player’s plan even if we don’t speak the same language,” he said.

It must be noted that New Zealand reached 165-0 at stumps on day two. The visitors still trail by 273 runs in the first innings.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway were unbeaten on 78 and 82 runs, respectively, at the close of play.

Pakistan bowlers struggled to apply pressure on the Kiwi batters throughout the innings on the second day, with a benign pitch not helping their cause.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 438 in their first innings on Tuesday.

Babar Azam, 161, and Agha Salman, 103, scored centuries for the hosts.

More From Sports:

How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL 8?

How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL 8?
Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi test

Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi test
WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje

WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje
Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team

Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team
Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi
Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos

Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos
'Heartbeat really fast': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback after long hiatus

'Heartbeat really fast': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback after long hiatus
Ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja opens up about Najam Sethi's takeover

Ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja opens up about Najam Sethi's takeover
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam becomes leading Test scorer of 2022

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam becomes leading Test scorer of 2022
PCB to follow govt's advice on going to India for next year's World Cup: Najam Sethi

PCB to follow govt's advice on going to India for next year's World Cup: Najam Sethi
Who is tennis star Sania Mirza's 'pillar'?

Who is tennis star Sania Mirza's 'pillar'?
From Okara to Karachi: Fan travels on motorcycle to meet Babar, Rizwan

From Okara to Karachi: Fan travels on motorcycle to meet Babar, Rizwan