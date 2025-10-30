Jemimah's century steers India into Women's World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues in action during ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against Australia at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India, October 30, 2025. — Reuters

Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten century propelled India into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, off the back of a five-wicket victory against Australia in the second semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

The victory propelled the co-hosts into the final, where they will be locking horns with South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 339-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of a gutsy century by Rodrigues.

India, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost returning opener Shafali Verma (10) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

The early setback paved the way for Rodrigues to come out at number three, and she shared a crucial 46-run partnership for the second wicket with in-form Smriti Mandhana, who made a run-a-ball 24 until falling victim to Kim Garth in the 10th over.

Rodrigues was then joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and the duo anchored the run chase by putting together 167 runs for the third wicket.

The vital stand was eventually broken by Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over when she got Kaur caught at deep midwicket. The Indian captain made 89 off 88 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

Following her departure, Jemimah received notable support from Deepti Sharma (24), Richa Ghosh (26) and Amanjot Kaur (15 not out) to steer India over the line in the penultimate over.

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored for India with an unbeaten 127 off 134 deliveries, featuring 14 boundaries.

For Australia, Garth and Sutherland could pick up two wickets each.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy’s decision to bat first paid dividends as the defending champions finished at 338 all out in 49.5 overs.

The holders, however, had a shaky start to their innings as they lost their captain, Healy (five), on the first delivery of the sixth over with just 25 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, experienced Perry joined Litchfield in the middle, and the duo shifted the momentum in Australia’s favour by knitting an anchoring 155-run partnership for the second wicket.

The platform-setting stand was eventually broken by Amanjot Kaur in the 28th over as she cleaned up Litchfield, who remained the top-scorer for Australia with 119 off 93 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes.

Her dismissal sparked a brief middle-order collapse which saw Australia lose four more wickets, including that of Perry, in quick succession.

Perry remained a notable run-getter for Australia with an 88-ball 77, featuring six fours and two sixes.

With the scoreboard reading 265/6 in 41.4 overs, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner took charge of Australia’s batting expedition and smashed a blistering half-century to ensure a commanding finish.

She struck four sixes and as many fours on her way to a 45-ball 63 until getting run out in the penultimate over.

Gardner also shared a 66-run partnership for the seventh wicket with fellow all-rounder Kim Garth, who chipped in with a run-a-ball 17.

For India, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav and Kaur made one scalp apiece.

