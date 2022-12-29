 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice son 'won't die at school desk' as he studies in UK

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Princess Beatrice's step son will not have to live a life of fear in the UK, says his mother.

Architect Dara Huang who was previously engaged to the Princess' husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares a son with the interior designer.

Speaking about her young child named Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi on social media, Dara took a sigh of relief.

"I'm glad my son doesn't go to school in the USA.

"I can sleep at night knowing he won't die at his desk tomorrow morning."

"Not to get all political here, but I went to a sports store in the US to buy tennis shoes today and couldn't help but notice this huge gun section – post Xmas sale," Dara wrote.

"So I walked up to the man and said, 'What do I need to buy a gun home? Do I need a licence?' And he said, 'No, you can buy one right now and either take it in two days or take a $50 two-hour 'conceal and carry course' and bring it home right now'.

"And I said, 'OK, so no licence needed, medical records, history of felony?' And he said, 'Nope. You can keep it in your car or home, as you see fit.' "

She noted: "Literally anybody can buy the most dangerous weapon known to man."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read
Courtney Love lost role in 'Fight Club' after she turned down Brad Pitt's offer

Courtney Love lost role in 'Fight Club' after she turned down Brad Pitt's offer

Meghan Markle's says litigation against newspaper changed everything

Meghan Markle's says litigation against newspaper changed everything

Lawyer saw evidence there were negative briefings from Palace against Meghan and Harry

Lawyer saw evidence there were negative briefings from Palace against Meghan and Harry

Prince William and Kate start following Harry Kane and Declan Rice

Prince William and Kate start following Harry Kane and Declan Rice

Prince Harry suggests royal family was in cahoots with press over Meghan's letter to her dad

Prince Harry suggests royal family was in cahoots with press over Meghan's letter to her dad

Kim Kardashian branded 'liar' as she says 'fourth times a charm' in love

Kim Kardashian branded 'liar' as she says 'fourth times a charm' in love
Prince Louis 'chats' with Camilla after 'sensing' her 'nervousness' in public

Prince Louis 'chats' with Camilla after 'sensing' her 'nervousness' in public
Prince Harry 'pulls handbrake' after making 'misogynistic' remark on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'pulls handbrake' after making 'misogynistic' remark on Meghan Markle
Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert

Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert
Prince Harry has given Prince William 'thorn in flesh' with attacks

Prince Harry has given Prince William 'thorn in flesh' with attacks
'Silly rabbit' Prince Edward shows anger at King Charles in public?

'Silly rabbit' Prince Edward shows anger at King Charles in public?