 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype
Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

Daniel Craig just does not understand the frenzy around Chris Evans’ cosy cable knit jumper in Knives Out.

Daniel - who returned to his iconic role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's sequel – admitted that he couldn't get the hype around Evans’ cable knit sweater, which made his character, Ransom Drysdalel, look super cosy in 2019 flick.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the former James Bond star, 54, said, “It's the bit that goes over my head. I don't understand. It's like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper.”

“It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper,’” he said.

Daniel then acknowledged, “Sure, it’s a living. He does it very well. He wears it beautifully.”

The No Time To Die star is the only actor from the first film to return for the sequel. Besides Daniel, the film stars Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery landed on Netflix on December 23 after a short cinema release. 

The film has received rave reviews, with fans already asking for a cast for a third outing.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals