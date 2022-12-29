Prince Andrew grabbed headlines for his appearance with King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Other members of the royal family at the St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day service.



Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages over his infamous scandal, was spotted greeting and exchanging some words with bemused fans during his walkabout at Sandringham.

The Duke of York, who walked behind senior members of the family, seemingly tried to check the reactions of the crowds with his gestures.

King Charles' decision to allow his younger brother to celebrate Christmas with family has sparked reactions as some think the monarch's gesture suggests as he mulls giving a royal role to Andrew.

While, others believe Andrew's appearance on the royal family's festivities does not seem to have assured that the Duke will play a leading role in King Charles' inner circle.



According to some, Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'.