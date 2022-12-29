 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Andrew grabbed headlines for his appearance with King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Other members of the royal family at the St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day service.

Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages over his infamous scandal, was spotted greeting and exchanging some words with bemused fans during his walkabout at Sandringham.

The Duke of York, who walked behind senior members of the family, seemingly tried to check the reactions of the crowds with his gestures.

King Charles' decision to allow his younger brother to celebrate Christmas with family has sparked reactions as some think the monarch's gesture suggests as he mulls giving a royal role to Andrew.

While, others believe Andrew's appearance on the royal family's festivities does not seem to have assured that the Duke will play a leading role in King Charles' inner circle.

According to some, Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William
Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit
Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers

Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers
Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky
Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott
Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo
Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled