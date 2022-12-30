Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

Prince Harry said the offices of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles (now king) knew about his and Meghan's plan to move to South Africa.

In the fifth episode of his Netflix documentary, he said that nobody else other than three above mentioned offices knew about his plans but it was somehow leaked to the media.

He said that the plan was scrapped after it was reported by the media.

The Duke of Sussex did not name any member of the family who might have leaked the information.

In the previous episode, Harry had accused his brother of breaking an agreement with him on now allowing their offices to be used as a propaganda tools against other members of the royal family.

Harry said that he and his wife wanted to get away because of the negative media coverage that followed the publication of Meghan's private letter to her father Thomas Markle.

He said that he and Meghan wanted to shift to South Africa because they were already working for charities and organizations in Africa.



