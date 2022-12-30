 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harrys South Africa plan

Prince Harry said the offices of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles (now king) knew about his and Meghan's plan to move to South Africa.

In the fifth episode of his Netflix documentary, he said that nobody else other than three above mentioned offices knew about his plans but it was somehow leaked to the media. 

He said that the plan was scrapped after it was reported by the media.

The Duke of Sussex did not name any member of the family who might have leaked the information.

In the previous episode, Harry had accused his brother of breaking an agreement with him on now allowing their offices to be used as a propaganda tools against other members of the royal family. 

Harry said that he and his wife wanted to get away because of the negative media coverage that followed the publication of Meghan's private letter to her father Thomas Markle.

He said that he and Meghan wanted to shift to South Africa because they were already working for charities and organizations in Africa.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title
Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'

Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'
Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81
Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success

Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success
Prince Andrew faced 'heartbreak' at hands of US actress Koo Stark

Prince Andrew faced 'heartbreak' at hands of US actress Koo Stark
Meghan Markle 'vindicated' as Jeremy Clarkson hatred proves her right

Meghan Markle 'vindicated' as Jeremy Clarkson hatred proves her right
Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics

Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'
Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism

Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism
Prince Harry says Princess Diana was one of the 'naughtiest parents'

Prince Harry says Princess Diana was one of the 'naughtiest parents'
Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry