Friday Dec 30 2022
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Indias Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain on July 1, 2022. — Reuters
NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was hospitalised on Friday after being involved in a car crash, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team said.

Pant was alone in the car when it collided with a divider on the road and caught fire, multiple reports in Indian media said.

The wicketkeeper suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, the reports added.

His IPL team Delhi Capitals said the crash was in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district," they said in a tweet. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee."

The team did not give details on the 25-year-old's injuries.

Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant's condition but Delhi and District Cricket Association Secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said he was "stable".

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable," Singh said in a statement.

National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern.

"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

