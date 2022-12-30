PizzaTate: How a pizza snipe at Greta Thunberg led to Andrew Tate's arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were taken into custody in Romania on Thursday as part of a rape and human trafficking investigation.— Twitter/@Wotansson

As a result of their Twitter argument, climate activist Greta Thunberg has reacted to the news of former kickboxer Andrew Tate being arrested in Romania.

The controversial online personality and his brother Tristan were taken into custody in Romania on Thursday as part of a rape and human trafficking investigation.

It is assumed that if he had not tweeted a clap back video directed towards Thunberg, the arrest might not have taken place.

Authorities used his footage, which displayed pizza boxes from a nearby company called Jerry's Pizza prominently, as evidence that he was in the nation. Within 24 hours of sending his footage to Thunberg, Tate was detained.

Thunberg responded on Friday to reports that their online dispute had contributed to Tate's detention.

"This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes," the environmental activist tweeted.

Social media users laughed along with Thunberg, calling her the "G.O.A.T" or "greatest of all time". A user said he wanted to nominate the young activist for a nobel the second time for her "burn".

Prosecutors announced on Thursday that Tate had been seized on accusations of rape, human trafficking, and organising a gang of criminals.



He will be detained for 24 hours together with his brother, who has apparently been the subject of an investigation since April.

Six women who had been sexually exploited by the accused, according to prosecutors, were discovered. An online video that appears to show Tate and his brother being escorted out of a lavish villa has gone viral.

Tate, a former kickboxer, is well-known for his sexist opinions. Since he said that women should "carry responsibility" for being sexually attacked, he was banned from Twitter. He was later allowed to use the social media site again.

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube have all blocked Tate. Asserting that "misogyny is a nasty ideology that is not permitted," TikTok also took him down.

Thunberg, 19, and Tate, 36, got into an odd online argument earlier this week when the influencer allegedly tried to provoke the environmental activist into a discussion over the emissions of his "33 automobiles."

He continued by listing the features of his Ferraris and Bugattis.

Tate received a reaction from Thunberg on Wednesday that has been regarded as the best Twitter exchange of the year.

After tweeting "How dare you?!" in response to Thunberg, Tate later uploaded a second video answer, which Twitter users referred to as "pure cringe."

In the video, he can be seen puffing on a cigar while donning a red nightgown and going on an odd tirade about how Thunberg was allegedly referring to herself in her own post.

Tate receives pizza boxes from someone off-screen midway through the video.

These pizza boxes, which are from a local restaurant in Romania, appear to have given officials proof that he was in the country. Tate is a British-American who relocated to Romania five years ago.

Following the influencer's arrest, film and TV critic Amanda Taylor suggested that a #PizzaTate trend should begin. "The arrest of Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking is the REAL Pizzagate," she said.

Twitteratis were quick to make the hashtag a trend.

"Thank you, GRETA (both) for making #PizzaTate a reality," a user said.



