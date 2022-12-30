Meghan Markle ‘crafting’ memoir to ‘call out and drag’ Royal Family: Sources

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly working on a new memoir of her own, and will ‘call out and drag’ the Royal Family in it, as per sources close to her and husband Prince Harry.



According to sources quoted by OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex ‘fully intends’ on writing a memoir and ‘will leave no stone unturned’ with its contents.

As per the outlet: “Meghan is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight and is considering crafting a memoir of her own.”

A source was also quoted as saying: “She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles.”

The insider even ‘promised’ that Meghan’s book in well on its way, saying: “The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose, and she may as well go ahead… The process is already quietly underway.”

“It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches. All those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this… It’s a nightmare for the royals. Meghan will do whatever she wants, and nobody can stop her,” the source concluded.