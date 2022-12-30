Machine Gun Kelly share rare glimpses with mother and daughter of Christmas celebration

Machine Gun Kelly share sweet pictures of Christmas celebration with mother and daughter.

On Wednesday, December 28, Machine Gun Kelly shared a thread of pictures on Instagram that also included a picture where he appeared to pose with his mother and daughter.

According to Enews, Machine Gun Kelly stood in the middle of the family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

In the portrait, MGK rocked leopard-print pants paired with a cheetah shirt. Meanwhile, Casie sported a black ensemble accessorised with a red purse, while his mom donned a floral dress.







