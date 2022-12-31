Kim Kardashian gave ‘uniforms’ to staffers because she ‘loves’ taking ‘control’: expert

Kim Kardashian is seemingly using a technique to train her staffer for her tricky temperament by giving them ‘uniforms’, said a psychologist.

During her conversation with The Sun, celebrity psychologist Jo Hemmings reacted to Kim’s recent interview in which she revealed that her staffers are only allowed to wear neutral colours.

She said “People with type A personalities like Kim Kardashian love perfection, order, control, and tidiness. In her household, Kim will see her staff and what they do for her as an extension of herself.

“The uniforms she has given them fit in with this need for order and control. This will stifle their personality and creativity, where they may feel a loss of individuality, but will serve to placate Kim.”

“Kim believes that being surrounded by quiet, muted colours will enable her to relax while having both power and authority over her surroundings," the expert added.

“But her demands filter through to her staff and that they wear matching neutral uniforms, again showing that Kim needs to exercise control in her life.

“While this does homogenize her staff pool, it would perhaps make them feel that they have less option to show individual style in personality and workwear. Some people might find this stifling or belittling in some way.”