King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are reportedly very focused on the new monarch’s ‘five-year’ plan however not many people are convinced that the execution of the plan ‘will be an easy ride’.

Author of The New Royals, Katie told OK! that Charles and his wife are determined to address the issue of vulnerable sectors of society. She said: "I think that’s very much going to be a focus."

"We’ve seen that with Charles right from the outset – trying to help young people get on the ladder, get out of poverty or homelessness or drugs – and give them the start of a better life. His work with the Prince’s Trust will absolutely be his legacy," she said.

"No-one thinks it’s going to be an easy ride,” the new monarch added. "As well as the familial difficulties Charles has faced, he’s got the possibility of Scotland voting again for a referendum on independence and he’s got the potential breakup of the Commonwealth, so there is a lot for him to contend with.

"The big things for Charles will be keeping the United Kingdom together and trying to preserve the Commonwealth in some shape or form, because he will not want it to die out in his reign. But I don’t think it’s anything he’s not expecting. He’s well prepared for it,” Katie added.