At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez

Members of the Mexican Army arrive at Cereso number 3 state prison after unknown assailants entered the prison and freed several inmates, resulting in injuries and deaths — Reuters

Ten security personnel, four inmates among dead: State prosecutor

Another 13 were hurt, and at least 24 escaped: reports

Four men were captured, and a truck seized after the attack

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said on Sunday that at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor said in a statement that among those who died in the prison attack were ten security personnel and four inmates. At the same time, another 13 were hurt, and at least 24 escaped.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

The prosecutor said initial investigations found the attackers arrived at around 7am local time in armored vehicles and opened fire at the prison.

Guns and bullets are seen in front of the Cereso state prison number 3 — Reuters

Minutes earlier, authorities had reported a nearby attack against municipal police. After a chase, four men were captured, and a truck was seized.

In a different part of the city, two more drivers died later in the day following what authorities called armed aggression.

The state prosecutor did not specify whether the three incidents were related.

Ambulances arrive at Cereso number 3 state prison — Reuters

In August, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to Juarez after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 civilians.