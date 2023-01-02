 
Alia Bhatt weighs in on embracing motherhood at 'the peak of career'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talks about getting married and having a baby at the peak of her career.

In a recent interview, Alia was asked about what drives her to live a life on her terms. She told Bombay Times, "There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life. Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide."

"Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed baby girl on November 6. The duo named her daughter Raha on November 24.

The actress was awarded with TIME 100 Award. Alia also signed up for her Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. 

