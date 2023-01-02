 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Andrew Tate lashes out at Meghan Markle: ‘Never going to be respected!’

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer arrested for alleged human trafficking last week, voiced his disdain for Meghan Markle just days before his arrest.

Tate was invited to speak on Piers Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored just days before his headline-making arrest in Romania, and shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex.

Talking to Morgan, a fierce critic of Markle himself, Tate said: “Airing dirty laundry is never respected by the populace and being a tattle tale is never going to be respected by the populace…”

Tate went on to add: “Something like the British royal family, which has been around for a very long time, is an age-old tradition, one of the things holding the UK together… to sit and insult it… is going to upset a lot of people.”

“You have to be prepared for that backlash… You can’t say, ‘I’ve done things that upset people, but its nothing to do with what I’ve done, it’s purely because of my skin colour’,” he continued.

Tate also claimed that Markle’s insinuation that the prejudice against her stemmed from racism is a ‘cop out’, saying: “It’s kind of hard for Meghan to say that the UK is a racist country when the leader of the UK is darker skinned than her, when the mayor of London is darker skinned than her…”

“When you attack an institution as old as the British Royal Family, you are attacking patriotism in and of itself for one of the most respected, or previously well-respected, countries on Earth and you’re gonna have some visceral reactions,” Tate concluded.

