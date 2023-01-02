 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan shares her secret of feeling ‘serene’
Sara Ali Khan shares her secret of feeling ‘serene’ 

Sarah Ali Khan took to her Instagram  and shared the secret to feel serene.


She is reportedly vacationing in London right now and it was also speculated that she was there with Kartik Aaryan who she was seeing a year ago. However, later it was speculated that Kartik was seen having hi-tea with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Dr. Niharika.

Previously, she also shared a reel of her memorable moments from 2022. The reel opened with her dressed up in white and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The reel was shared on her Instagram account with caption, “Thank you 2022. For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees.”



More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'
Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident
Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture
Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist

Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist
Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking
Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner