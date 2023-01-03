 
health
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Pakistan discovers one of dominant strains in China in its sample: NIH

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

The picture shows two men riding a motorcycle wearing masks. — AFP/File
The picture shows two men riding a motorcycle wearing masks. — AFP/File 

  • Pakistan safe from highly infectious strain BF.7.
  • NIH says only 11 patients in critical condition across country.
  • Expert believes BF.7 would also be present in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: One of the three dominant strains of COVID-19 in China and Omicron's subvariant XBB's presence is confirmed in Pakistan through genome sequencing, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Aga Khan University, The News reported Tuesday. 

The country, however, is safe from the highly infectious strain — BF.7. 

“Genomic surveillance is underway at NIH Islamabad. However, due to low positivity, only a few samples are available for sequencing. Our last batch showed increased cases of Omicron XBB,” an official of the NIH Islamabad said. 

NIH officials also reiterated that there is no imminent threat of any major COVID-19 wave in Pakistan. However, we are continuously monitoring the situation and prepared for any situation, they added. 

On the other hand, scientists at Aga Khan University also confirmed to The News that they had detected and reported the XBB sub-variant of the Omicron variant to the authorities in the country but added that they had not yet seen other two sub-variants, including BF.7 in the country.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Faisal Sultan believes that in addition to the XBB variant, the highly infectious BF.7 would also be present and circulating in the country as there were no travel restrictions in place to prevent the movement of the COVID-19 virus.

Another infectious disease expert from Aga Khan University, Dr Faisal Mehmood also says there is no doubt about the presence of both the XBB and BF.7 variants in Pakistan but claimed that due to mix and match of vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines, people had acquired better immunity as compared to the Chinese population.

On the other hand, a senior molecular scientist and professor of pathology at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi Professor Saeed Khan was of the opinion that BF.7 variant has not yet entered Pakistan, saying once BF.7 gets into Pakistan, sharp surge in COVID-19 cases would be seen which would announce its presence in the country.

According to him, BF.7 variant has the ability to evade natural and artificial immunity against COVID-19 re-infections and it was so infectious that one person infected with this virus could infect 18 to 20 people.

“Once, we have this variant on our soil, we would see a surge like we saw when original Omicron variant started infecting people in Pakistan. There was a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases, which is not happening at the moment,” said Prof Khan.

More From Health:

Study shows stress can speed up vision loss

Study shows stress can speed up vision loss
PMA raises alarm over two new COVID variants

PMA raises alarm over two new COVID variants
The secret to IBD prevention may simply be healthy lifestyle

The secret to IBD prevention may simply be healthy lifestyle
WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation

WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation
Trial drug gives cancer patient with less than year to live new lease on life

Trial drug gives cancer patient with less than year to live new lease on life
Shocking study shows children are ingesting microplastics constantly

Shocking study shows children are ingesting microplastics constantly
US FDA considers regulating CBD in meals, supplements

US FDA considers regulating CBD in meals, supplements
AI is not replacing doctors 'any time soon'

AI is not replacing doctors 'any time soon'
COVID in 2023 and beyond: Why virus trends are more difficult to predict three years on

COVID in 2023 and beyond: Why virus trends are more difficult to predict three years on
Why do babies kick in the womb?

Why do babies kick in the womb?
AI-powered technology sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment: analysis

AI-powered technology sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment: analysis

NDMA directs health authorities to issue fresh COVID-19 advisory

NDMA directs health authorities to issue fresh COVID-19 advisory