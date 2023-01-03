Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 together in Mexico.



The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula, per People Magazine.

A source told the outlet that the couple is “dating and having fun.” The insider said, “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

The source further added that the actor, 59, “is not seeing anyone else right now” besides the 32-year-old jewellery designer, 32. “He is spending more time with Ines,” the source said. “He is very happy.”

Earlier last month, source told the outlet that the couple had plans to spend New Year’s Eve together.

At the time, the insider who is close to the de Ramon said, “Ines said that Brad is very sweet.”

Their getaway comes just under two weeks after de Ramon joined Pitt to celebrate his 59th birthday together. The Babylon actor and his lady love were photographed out together in Hollywood, California on Pitt’s birthday on Sunday, December 18, 2022, via Page Six.

People Magazine confirmed in November, 2022, that Pitt and de Ramon had “been dating for a few months.” They were first photographed together on November 13, 2022, alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, with whom she separated earlier in 2022.