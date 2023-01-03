Valerie Bertinelli says she is not worried about her life on New Year's Day

 
Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to celebrate 2023's New Year's Day and shared that it is the first day of the rest of her life and she is not worried about that, as reported by Fox News.

Valerie shared a video of her on Instagram in which she is seen smiling while Taylor Swift's song Clean is playing in the background.

Valerie wrote in the caption, "From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favourite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful.

She further added, "I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!"

Valerie Bertinelli got a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale last November.

