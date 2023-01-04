Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions

 
Kim Kardashian reverted to her original brunette look on Christmas Eve, however, the 42-year-old showed off her natural short hair in a recent TikTok video.

The mom-of-three and her eldest, North West, 9, took to the video-sharing platform to celebrate the holiday and Kim decided to go all-natural for the clip.

Aside from sporting her natural short hair, the SKIMS founder and her daughter sang along to the hit Christmas song, Baby It’s Cold Outside, while the nine-year-old rocked a pair of red PJs. In addition, Kim sat on her massive bed and sang along with North, but she also put her hand up to seemingly tell the pre-teen to back away.

In the background of the clip, Kim’s Christmas trees could be seen from her bathroom window. The video appears to be shared just one day before Kim debuted her brunette tresses at her mom, Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

