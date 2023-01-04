Jeremy Renner receives love from Marvel costars and celebs after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner gave fans a health update on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, following a snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital on New Year’s Day.

He sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being involved in a snowplough accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, New Year’s Day.



The Hawkeye actor had posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada on Tuesday in which he appeared to be bruised and weary and seen with oxygen tubes in his nose. Wearing his glasses, the actor appeared to hold out his phone to take a picture.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Following the post on Instagram, the Marvel family and celebrities reacted to his post, sending him well wishes for his recovery.

Chris Pratt wrote, “Continued prayers your way brutha [heart emoji]”

Chris Hemsworth, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Chris Evans: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy [heart emoji]”

Cobie Smulders said “Sending love your way…….[heart emoji]”

Paul Bettany: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Taika Waititi: “My brother I love you [heart emoji]”

Isla Fisher: “Phew! I’m so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you [3 heart emoji]”

The Russo Brothers sent their love, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery [heart emoji]”

TV show host, Jimmy Fallon said, “Lotsa love out there for you bud.”

High School Musical alum, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Sending so much love n healing!”

Kelly Clarkson said, “Sending all our love, get well soon!!”

Steve Aoki wrote, “Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!”

Ashley Benson commented, “[two black heart emojis] get well soon. Praying for you”

Orlando Bloom wished, “Sending prayers brah”

Kate Beckinsale said, “Sending love big hugs [heart emoji]”

Kate Hudson left five heart emojis in the comments.