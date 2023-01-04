 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Prince Harry adjusting to ‘wannabee celebritism’

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry’s bid to lean into the life of a ‘wannabe celebrity’ is currently being put on blast.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti brought this claim to light.

He began by telling Express UK, “He’s not known as a great thinker or philosopher, but he’s well practiced at describing his own life and feelings, and he likes to share what’s on his mind these days.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It’ll be interesting to see how he tries to position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity, rather than a working royal.”

