Thursday Jan 05 2023
Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon made their first red carpet after officially announcing engagement. 

On Wednesday, January 4, Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon made their red carpet appearance first time after announcing their engagement in December. The couple share a son, who was born in 2021.

As per Daily Mail, star of the night, Allison Williams, who plays the lead in M3GAN, glimmered in a sleeveless silver dress and teamed the look with a classy pair of black pumps.

The actress accessorised the look with a chunky bracelet and a number of rings on her fingers, including a sparkly diamond ring, and glammed it up with a subtle makeup.

Dreymon, who last starred in Netflix's The Last Kingdom, look classy in a navy cardigan over a white button-up shirt and a black tie.

The couple share a son, Arlo, who was born in 2021.

