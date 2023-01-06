 
Friday Jan 06 2023
Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Mel B has talked about how she joined the endurance show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test to 'face her fears' after leaving her 'abusive' marriage.

The Spice Girl, 47, said that she was looking for a fresh start after leaving the relationship and filing for divorce from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017.

During the season premiere of the programme on Wednesday, Mel B said she had been living in fear and hoped the course would help her regain her own power.

Stephen has always vehemently denied he was abusive during the marriage.

During a confessional, Mel said: 'I ended up being in a very horrible abusive 10 year relationship. I felt worthless, you feel helpless. I'm facing huge fears.

Explaining her hopes for the series, she continued: 'I'm just going to bring out that inner person that I hope isn't dead and gone.'

During the first dive challenge, Mel stepped up as she followed instructions perfectly and entered the water correctly.

Early last year, Mel B candidly detailed living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, five years after ending her marriage to Stephen.

