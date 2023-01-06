 
health
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Resurgence of COVID-19: 33 test positive across Pakistan

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Friday Jan 06, 2023

People are being screened for temperature. Geo News/File
  • 33 people test positive for COVID-19. 
  • Coronavirus is on rampage once again in country. 
  • 3,942 tests were conducted countrywide in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: At least 33 people have test positive for COVID-19 as the fresh wave of coronavirus is on the rise in the country. 

At least 3,942 tests were carried out across the country during the last 24 hours.

Though no death was reported during the period, 19 patients were in critical condition. As per National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, “COVID-19 positivity rate has slightly increased to 0.83%,” said an official of the NIH, adding that the situation was completely under control.

Giving the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the country, the official maintained that the highest positivity rate (2.67% ) was recorded in Karachi as six cases were detected in 225 tests. The most populous city was followed by Quetta (2.47%), two cases in 81 tests, Multan (2.38%), two cases in 84 tests, Peshawar (1.62%), seven cases in 433 cases and Lahore (0.74%), six cases in 811.

