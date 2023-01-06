 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Reuters

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked: researcher

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 06, 2023

The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. — Reuters/File
The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. — Reuters/File  

  • Hackers posted email addresses on online hacking forum.
  • Cybersecurity firm says it is "one of the most significant leaks".
  • Twitter has not commented on report nor responded to inquiries.

LONDON: Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher said Wednesday.

The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. He called it “one of the most significant leaks I've seen.”

Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on December 24, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date. It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue.

Reuters could not independently verify the data on the forum was authentic and came from Twitter. Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have circulated online.

Troy Hunt, creator of breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, viewed the leaked data and said on Twitter that it seemed “pretty much what it’s been described as.”

There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. It may have taken place as early as 2021, which was before Elon Musk took over ownership of the company last year.

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied with early accounts in December saying 400 million email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

A major breach at Twitter may interest regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Twitter has its European headquarters, and the US Federal Trade Commission have been monitoring the Elon Musk-owned company for compliance with European data protection rules and a US consent order respectively.

Messages left with the two regulators were not immediately returned on Thursday.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: This car can change colour

WATCH: This car can change colour
Smart device could help people differ between flu and COVID at home

Smart device could help people differ between flu and COVID at home
Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles

Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles
'Rate of scientific breakthroughs slowing over time'

'Rate of scientific breakthroughs slowing over time'
'Reducing nitrogen use key to human and planetary health'

'Reducing nitrogen use key to human and planetary health'
Twitter to expand permitted political advertising

Twitter to expand permitted political advertising
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries but misses estimates

Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries but misses estimates
In a first, 'Year on TikTok 2022' celebrated in Pakistan

In a first, 'Year on TikTok 2022' celebrated in Pakistan
AI infused everything on show at CES gadget extravaganza

AI infused everything on show at CES gadget extravaganza
Cybercriminals we lost to law in 2022

Cybercriminals we lost to law in 2022
Can you 'see' objects without looking at them?

Can you 'see' objects without looking at them?