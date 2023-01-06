 
Holly Willoughby sets pulses racing in silver gown as she poses with Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby turned up the heat as she showcased her gym-honed figure in a very sexy figure-hugging gown as she shared behind-the-scenes snaps ahead of 2023 Dancing On Ice launch on January 15.

Holly smiled alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield as they posed for promotional pictures in their dazzling attire.

The presenter, 41, slipped into a strapless gown that highlighted her a thigh-split.

The shimmering gown, by Monique Lhuillier, featured a shimmering embellishment, corseted bodice, and a thigh split, perfectly hugging Holly's figure.

She enhanced her beautiful features with a smokey makeup look and let her blonde tresses fall elegantly past her shoulders.

Posting to her 8.1 million followers on Instagram, Holly captioned three photos with 'coming soon'.

Holly's This Morning co-host Phillip also looked handsome in a black suit and grey blazer.

The long-running ITV show returns on January 15, with stars including Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Michelle Heaton, and Patsy Palmer. 


