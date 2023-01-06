 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune
Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune 

Dua Lipa is taking some time out of her busy routine as she headed out for some dinner and cocktails in Soho with her friends.

She returned to her native London for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On Thursday night the 27-year-old singer, who never fails to stun her fans and followers with her glamorous style statements, took the internet by storm with her stunning pictures in a black double denim outfit that she chose for the evening.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker posed for a mirror selfie with the cool outfit on, which also flaunted her slim physique with a few buttons undone on her jacket.

In another Story shared with her 87.6 million Instagram followers, Dua held her friend Fran Phillips as the pair giggled in each other's arms.

Dua and her pals also played a game of backgammon on Thursday night and took a quick picture of a gold '22' as she celebrated the new year with her friends.

It comes after Dua added another whopping £4 million to her fortune this year after ditching her former management team at the start of 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on

Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on
Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater

Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater
Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy
British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’
Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK