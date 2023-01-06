Pakistani players seek 'tips' from Kane Williamson

Pakistani players speak to New Zealand’s master batter Kane Williamson in Karachi on January 6, 2023. — Photo by reporter

KARACHI: Following the final day’s play in National Stadium Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand, several Pakistani cricketers met New Zealand’s master batter Kane Williamson and sought tips from him.

As soon as the match and post-match presentation concluded, Pakistani cricketers Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafiq, and Shan Masood gathered around Kane Williamson and started discussing various aspects of batting with the top Kiwi batter.

The players could be heard talking about batting longer in five-day cricket, footwork, and other aspects of batting.

At one point, when Saud asked Williamson about his techniques, the Kiwi cricketer said “it is not easy to bowl you out,” before telling Pakistani batters about the areas where he can work further.

Williamson advised Pakistani batters to be patient and remain focused on the game. He also spoke about foot movement in different conditions and shared his experience of playing on different wickets in different countries.

Seeing batters talking to Williamson, Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf also joined the gathering and started discussing various aspects with the New Zealand batter.

Earlier, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed's counter-attacking hundred foiled New Zealand's bid for a series-clinching victory as the second Test between the sides ended in a dramatic draw after an action-packed final day on Friday.

New Zealand were one wicket away from winning the match while Pakistan were 15 runs short of victory when bad light stopped play resulting in a 0-0 series stalemate.

Chasing 319 for victory, Pakistan had lost two wickets without a run on the board on Thursday and New Zealand took the upper hand claiming three wickets in the final day's morning session.

Poor shot selection by Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Shan Masood (35) compounded Pakistan's difficulties at Karachi's National Stadium.

Imam stepped out against Ish Sodhi only to lose his stumps and Shan charged down against Michael Bracewell (4-75) and ended up offering a swirling skier to Kane Williamson.

Bracewell had Babar Azam caught down the leg side by Tom Latham, who replaced the injured Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

Sarfaraz, whose career-best 118 was his first Test hundred since 2014, turned the match on its head with a 123-run stand with Saud Shakeel (32).

They ensured Pakistan did not lose a wicket in the second session and turned the heat on New Zealand.

More drama unfolded in the final session, especially after Agha Salman fell to Matt Henry and Sarfaraz cramped up.

With light fading, New Zealand could not use their seamers and Tim Southee, in his first series as Test captain, had spin from both ends.

Bracewell dismissed Sarfaraz to put New Zealand on the cusp of victory but Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed hung on gamely to force a draw with Pakistan on 304-9.

— Additional input from Reuters