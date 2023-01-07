 
Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'

John Wick's upcoming spinoff Ballerina will feature a clash between Ana de Armas's character and John Wick.

During an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Blonde star teased the snippets, "Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts.

And I'm like — I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it ... He truly is the best"

The Gloden Globe nominee also opened up on the hard work behind the film, "We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go.

And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level."

Directed by Total Recall and Len Wiseman, the film will take place amid the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

