Taylor Swift will be ‘sad' to return to Eras tour after getting close to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending all their time together recently

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly grown closer in time they’ve recently spent together.

Per an insider, Taylor and Travis are together “all the time” before Taylor returns to her Eras Tour on May 9.

The Tortured Poets Department singer and the NFL hunk have “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” the tipster continued.

“They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is,” they added.

This coms as the Fortnight hitmaker and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend were seen celebrating her album release with her gal pal Gigi Hadid and her beau Bradley Cooper at Carmel-by-the-Sea on Thursday.

Taylor’s 11th studio album was released on April 19 and has already broken several records. It has become Spotify’s most streamed album in week.

“On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release,” the streamer announced on X.