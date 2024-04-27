Angelina Jolie to make major move amid Brad Pitt winery case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's winery case is yet to be settled

Angelina Jolie is getting ready to "make a full-time move” to New York “as soon as possible," a source close to her claims.

Angelina has spent most of 2024 in New York amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Brad Pitt and is said to have grown to like it there. The Eternals star is reportedly "sick and tired of L.A."

"She must wait until she wraps things up as far as custody and visitation rights go — and it's taking forever," the tipster told National Enquirer.

The exes are still battling over their joint venture Château Miraval, the French winery. The duo bought it together before they tied the knot in 2014. The Tomb Raider actress then sold her share after their separation to Russian Vodka mogul Yuri Shefler. Pitt now argues that he be given control over the winery.

“He owned 60 [percent] and she owned 40 [percent]. When they got married, it was a conversation where everything was all roses [at the time]. The agreement was for her to get 10 percent from him, a 50/50 agreement that they reached for one euro. It was symbolic of their partnership,” an insider previously explained of the ordeal.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.