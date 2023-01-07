 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘gets distraught over broken hearts’ despite killing ‘chessboard pieces’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for his reported ‘exaggeration’ to a broken necklace despite boasting about killing 25 Taliban.

TV host Andrew Neil from Channel 4 brought this claim to light in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “What is left but to laugh at a Prince who boasts of killing the Taliban but gets distraught over a broken necklace?”

“He doesn't seem to care, as long as he and Meghan get to promulgate their supposed 'truth' and so-called 'lived experience', accumulating great wealth as they do so.”

“But Harry is not necessarily the most reliable of storytellers. He says the first thing that he, a Taliban killer, did after the unbrotherly confrontation was call his therapist (as I say, he's beyond embarrassment).”

“Yet, in previous exposés of the evil ways of his family, he claimed that when Meghan was going through some mental anguish of her own, she was left to deal with it alone, unaided. Why that should be so when he had his therapist on speed dial is not clear.”

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez to follow Saudi Arabia’s strict dress code after Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Georgina Rodriguez to follow Saudi Arabia’s strict dress code after Cristiano Ronaldo deal
Will Smith ‘clearly has deep remorse’ for slapping Chris Rock: Joe Rogan

Will Smith ‘clearly has deep remorse’ for slapping Chris Rock: Joe Rogan
Bam Margera reveals he was pronounced dead while hospitalized for COVID-19

Bam Margera reveals he was pronounced dead while hospitalized for COVID-19
Prince Harry taking revenge from William for his 'rude' behaviour to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry taking revenge from William for his 'rude' behaviour to Meghan Markle?
James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 movies hit $1.5 billion

James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 movies hit $1.5 billion

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours
James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show
Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella
Young Thug set to go on trial next week

Young Thug set to go on trial next week
Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed
Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet

Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet