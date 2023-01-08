CM Elahi flays PDM govt for playing havoc with national institutions

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

CM Elahi says Imran Khan always prioritise national interests while making decisions.

Slams coalition govt for destroying national institutions for their politics.

Says people are displeased with PDM government.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lauded Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, saying the PTI chief always took national interests into account while making decisions. He also condemned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for destroying national institutions to salvage their politics.

The chief minister said this during his meeting with former Speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi and a senior lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, who called on him at CM Office on Saturday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and the political situation as well as the ongoing progress of development projects in Jhelum and Faisalabad.

Elahi said, "Our intentions are noble and we are moving in the right direction. If our intentions are sincere, Allah Almighty provides help, and we reach our destination."

The intentions of the PDM leaders are impure, he said, adding that the PDM government badly ruined the national economy in a few months.

Elahi denounced that PDM people have put the country at stake for the sake of their fake politics adding that they are playing havoc with national institutions in order to save their so-called politics. The Chief Minister stated that the people of Pakistan are castigating the PDM government over their flawed and anti-public welfare policies.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the number of ongoing development projects in Punjab has no precedent even within the past ten years. He said that he had made education free up to Matric level during his first term, and now it is free up to BA level. He emphasised that every moment of his government is devoted to bringing ease into people's lives.

Faisal Chaudhry remarked that CM Parvez Elahi is rendering commendable services for the well-being of people adding that the spirit of the Chief Minister for the welfare of the lawyers community is laudable.

Afzal Sahi remarked that the previous golden tenure of Chief Minister is remembered by the people even to date. He noted that the chief minister has taken solid steps to provide maximum relief to the people of the province in a short span of time even now.